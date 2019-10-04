PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials confirm one person has died in the state related to vaping. The state says there are nine confirmed and 12 probable cases of vaping-related lung illnesses and are investigating an additional 63 cases.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is recommending people not to vape.
“The lung injury cases are very serious, life-threatening and even fatal,” Levine said in a statement. “We do not yet know what is making people sick, and whether the illnesses are related to products being used, or potentially the delivery of those products. I strongly urge everyone who is vaping illegally bought products, in particular those with THC, to stop. In addition, there could be possible risks with legally purchased products. We want to warn people that investigations are ongoing and we advise they use extreme caution before using any vaping product at this time.”
Officials say that the patients involved in the vaping-related cases have suffered serious lung injuries and most have been hospitalized.
New Jersey and Delaware have also reported vaping-related deaths.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has called for a ban of e-cigarette flavors.
You must log in to post a comment.