PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mical Seafood, a Florida-based company, is recalling packages of frozen tuna after four cases of food poisoning from the products were confirmed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The product was sold in 11 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The FDA says the recall includes wild-caught yellowfin tuna poke cubes, tuna loins, tuna ground meat and 6-ounce tuna steaks due to potentially elevated levels of histamine. The products have production dates between April 2 and May 14.
Elevated levels of histamine can lead to scombroid fish poisoning, an allergic reaction where symptoms can appear within minutes or hours upon eating contaminated fish.
According to the FDA, symptoms include tingling or a burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, and vomiting or diarrhea.
The FDA says the recall was precautionary as Mical Seafood believes the scombroid fish poisoning cases were isolated incidents.
Customers who purchased the products can contact Mical Seafood for a refund at 954-935-0133.
