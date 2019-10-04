Comments
Hodgson Vo-Tech defeats Concord 38-0
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was another busy Friday night for high school football in the Delaware Valley. Watch the video above for highlights from the following games around the region and check out below for the final scores.
Hodgson Vo-Tech defeats Concord 38-0
St. Andrew’s defeats First State Military Academy 33-32
Delaware County Christian defeats Valley Forge Military Academy 50-28
Peddie School defeats Hill School 42-7
Paulsboro defeats Sterling 20-0
Gloucester City defeats Wildwood 55-0
St. Joe’s Prep defeats Roman Catholic 44-7
Downingtown West defeats Downington East 63-35
Unionville defeats Oxford 41-14
Pottstown defeats Upper Merion 39-20
Perkiomen Valley defeats Methacton 49-21
The next poll begins Sunday, October 6.
