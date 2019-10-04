Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will miss his third straight game Sunday against the Jets, head coach Doug Pederson announced Friday morning. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 2 against the Falcons due to an abdominal strain.
“Obviously he’s a runner, he’s a sprinter, so we got to be careful. But he’s doing everything he can in his power to get back out there. We’ll evaluate him again next week and see where he’s at,” Pederson said.
Desean Jackson is out again this week. Will he make it back in time for three straight road games?
Pederson says the injury is not more than what was said to be.
The Eagles host the Jets at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday at 1 p.m.
