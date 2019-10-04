



BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A day after an emotional 911 call was released, authorities say they are still looking for clues in the search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez. Authorities have already looked into more than 1,000 tips in the case.

It’s been 18 days since Dulce disappeared from Bridgeton City Park.

Police continue to say they have no strong suspects in what they believe is an abduction case. They are not sure if she’s still in the area.

Cumberland County officials held a press conference Friday. Even though they didn’t have any new details about her disappearance, they are hopeful people outside of New Jersey will join in the effort to find the missing girl.

Dulce disappeared on Monday, Sept. 16 while playing with her little brother at a playground at the park.

Since her disappearance, authorities have looked into more than 1,000 tips, investigated more than 500 vehicles, issued more than 50 subpoenas and other court documents to look for clues, and they continue to pour over a multitude of pictures and video clips taken in the Bridgeton area the day she disappeared.

They still believe a lead from the public will be their best chance at finding Dulce.

“In the absence of physical evidence indicating that Dulce has been physically harmed, we remain hopeful and continue to act under the premise that she is alive. We continue to consider all theories and I want the public to understand that no piece of information is too small or too insignificant to track down,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. “Dulce’ family continues to cooperate and we ask that you support them at this difficult time.”

The reward to find Dulce is still $35,000. The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is also offering a $5,000 reward.

Police say there is no large-scale foot searches planned in the near future, but there is a citizens search and a prayer vigil planned for this weekend at Bridgeton park.