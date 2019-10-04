ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City is getting a new mayor. A swearing in ceremony got underway at noon as City Council President Marty Small replaces Frank Gilliam, who resigned amid scandal.
The mayor’s page on @AtlanticCityGov’s website has an error message. Former mayor Frank Gilliam resigned yesterday amid wire fraud charges. Council President Marty Small will be sworn in at noon today @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/M1lLgN3Af3
— Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) October 4, 2019
Gilliam stepped down Thursday after pleading guilty to a wire fraud charge.
He admitted to stealing about $87,000 from a youth basketball team that he founded.
Prosecutors say Gilliam used that money for meals, vacations and expensive clothes.
He faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in January.
