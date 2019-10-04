BREAKING:Pennsylvania Health Officials Confirm Vaping-Related Death In State
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic City News, Frank Gilliam, Local, Local TV, Marty Small

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City is getting a new mayor. A swearing in ceremony got underway at noon as City Council President Marty Small replaces Frank Gilliam, who resigned amid scandal.

Gilliam stepped down Thursday after pleading guilty to a wire fraud charge.

He admitted to stealing about $87,000 from a youth basketball team that he founded.

Prosecutors say Gilliam used that money for meals, vacations and expensive clothes.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in January.

