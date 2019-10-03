ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — If you love candy, this week’s Taste with Tori is perfect for you. Vittoria Woodill takes us to the Sugar Factory in Atlantic City and this month they’re serving up something extra sweet in support of breast cancer awareness.
It’s time for a sugar rush right off of the beach—at a place that is star-studded, candy-dotted and over the top with every kind of candy you can dream of.
But it’s not just a candy store, it’s a full-service restaurant and a favorite among celebrities.
It’s also a sort of celebrity itself, it once held the crown as the most “Instagrammed” restaurant in the world.
This October they’re using their sugary star power to do something sweet by featuring the “Think Pink Milkshake” for breast cancer awareness month.
Watch the video for more from this week’s Taste with Tori.
