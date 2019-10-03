  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Upper Darby News


UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS)Upper Darby High School has been placed on lockdown Thursday morning following the report of a social media threat. The school was placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. and police were called to the school on Lansdowne Avenue.

Upper Darby police say there is no active threat and students and staff are all safe.

The school is asking parents and guardians to not come to the school until authorities secure the location and manage the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

