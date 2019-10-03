UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Darby High School has been placed on lockdown Thursday morning following the report of a social media threat. The school was placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. and police were called to the school on Lansdowne Avenue.
At approximately 9:25 a.m. Upper Darby High School was placed into lockdown due to receipt of a threat via a social media post threatening the High School. In accordance with our School Emergency Management Plan, Upper Darby Police were immediately notified and are on the scene. At this time we are taking precaution measures. All students and staff are safe and secure at this time. We will communicate more information to you as soon as it becomes available. Please DO NOT attempt to call the school or come to the school so that the police and the Upper Darby School District Team can secure the location and manage the incident.
Upper Darby police say there is no active threat and students and staff are all safe.
The school is asking parents and guardians to not come to the school until authorities secure the location and manage the incident.
The incident remains under investigation.
