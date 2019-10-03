BREAKING:Second Threat Made To Upper Darby High School Following Separate Threat Earlier In Day
By CBS3 Staff
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A second threat has been made to Upper Darby High School in the same day. School district officials were made aware of a threatening social media post Thursday night.

Earlier Thursday, the school was placed on lockdown following a text message threat. The school was on lockdown for almost an hour before the all clear was given.

Police say students were included in a thread of text messages about a possible threat to the school. According to authorities, the text was sent by a student from another school in a different community.

Upper Darby police say they cannot authenticate that there is a direct threat to the high school with the new social media threat.

The high school will operate on a normal schedule Friday. Upper Darby police will be on site for the entire school day out of an abundance of caution, school district officials say.

An investigation into both threats is ongoing.

 

