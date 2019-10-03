Police: Suspect Snatches 2 Rolex Watches From Zales At Philadelphia Mills

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police hope you can help them find a man caught on camera robbing a jewelry store inside the Philadelphia Mills mall. It happened last Friday around 2:40 p.m.
Police say the suspect walked into Zales and asked an employee to see a Rolex watch.
When the employee opened the jewelry case, the suspect grabbed the watch from her hand and grabbed another from the case.
Police say the suspect left the mall through the blue entrance and got away in a white car.
If you know that suspect, please call police right away.
You must log in to post a comment.