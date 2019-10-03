Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help finding the thieves behind several recent robberies. The culprits most recently struck just before noon on Thursday at the Universal Graphics on North 5th Street in Olney.
Police say the three armed men in ski masks stormed into the business and left with a suitcase with $40,000 in it.
After fleeing the scene, they were last spotted running down Widener Street.
If you have any information on these thieves’ whereabouts, police want to hear from you.
