UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Two men are dead and a third was hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose in Upper Darby on Thursday. Police say it happened on the 100 block of Burmont Road.
It’s not yet known what drug the victims ingested.
Two males are dead and a third hospitalized after a suspect drug overdose in the 100 blk of Burmont Rd.
We are continuing to investigate this incident and urge anyone with info to call 610-734-7693, email or DM.
Addiction help is available. Please reach out before it’s too late
— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) October 3, 2019
Upper Darby police are investigating the overdoses.
If anyone has information about this incident, call police at 610-734-7693.
