By CBS3 Staff
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Two men are dead and a third was hospitalized after a suspected drug overdose in Upper Darby on Thursday. Police say it happened on the 100 block of Burmont Road.

It’s not yet known what drug the victims ingested.

Upper Darby police are investigating the overdoses.

If anyone has information about this incident, call police at 610-734-7693.

