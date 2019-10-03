



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Philadelphia native Kate Gosselin loves her twin daughters, Mady and Cara, “fiercely.” The reality star posted about her eldest children, who turn 19 on Oct. 8, on her official Instagram account following the airing Tuesday of her TLC special “Kate Plus 8.”

Mady and Cara have enrolled in an undisclosed college and their mother wrote in the caption, “I love these kids fiercely.. and I don’t apologize for my tears.”

“Times have been so tough and so needlessly unfair for them,” Gosselin wrote.

“Despite it all, they’ve turned out to be such wonderful amazing human beings. I cannot wait to see what lies ahead for each of them once they get away from those who have tried to destroy them versus protect them!”

The teens, their sextuplet siblings (who are now 15 years old), their mother and father, Jon, came to fame with the hit TLC series, “Jon & Kate Plus 8” which ran from 2007 to 2009.

Jon and Kate Gosselin had a high-profile split in 2009.

Jon Gosselin told “Entertainment Tonight” last December that he and his ex-wife have been embroiled for years in a custody battle over their children.

In May, TLC announced a new series, “Kate Plus Date,” which will document her quest for a relationship after a decade of being single.

According to a press release for the show, “Raising eight children hasn’t granted Kate much time for romance, but with her sextuplets grown and her oldest twins off to college in the fall, the time is right for the well-known mother of multiples to find that special someone.”

The series premiered in June.

