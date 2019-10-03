  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police respond to a shooting in seconds while patrolling a neighborhood in West Philadelphia overnight. Now, the 28-year-old victim is fighting for his life.

Police heard gunshots just after midnight Thursday near the intersection of 41st and Parrish Streets.

Nearly Dozen Shots Fired In West Philadelphia Shooting That Critically Injured Man

They came around the corner to find the victim shot nearly a dozen times and rushed him to Penn Presbyterian.

“We know at least 13 shots were fired from a large caliber semi-automatic gun. So, it appears the shooter was firing shots from very, very close proximity,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say there were several real-time crime cameras, as well as private cameras in the area.

It’s believed the victim was in the city visiting family.

