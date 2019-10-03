



BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Cumberland County has released the 911 call when the mother of 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez reported her daughter’s disappearance from a park in Bridgeton. Dulce has now been missing for over two weeks.

In the call from Sept. 16, an emotional Noema Alavez Perez told the 911 dispatcher that she couldn’t find her daughter at Bridgeton City Park.

Family Releases Home Videos Of Missing 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez As Search Continues

“I can’t find my daughter,” Alavez Perez said. “We were up there at the park and people say that somebody probably took her.”

Alavez Perez said in the call that she was in the car when Dulce and her brother went running to the park. When Alavez Perez and her sister went looking for her, she says they found her son crying with Dulce nowhere in sight.

“They said somebody threw his ice cream on the floor and my daughter just ran away,” Alavez Perez said.

Alavez Perez said in a press conference earlier this week she was in her car helping her sister with homework and scratching off a lottery ticket when Dulce disappeared.

Police believe a man lured Dulce away from the playground at the Bridgeton park.

Police are looking for a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic man who was seen driving a red van with tinted windows.

Missing 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez Placed On FBI’s Most Wanted List

At first, police issued an Amber Alert, calling for the public to look out for the man. They’ve now described that person as someone they just want to talk to and say they have no strong suspects.

There is a $35,000 reward for information leading to Dulce’s whereabouts.

The Amber Alert for Dulce remains in effect. Investigators are asking anyone who was in the park that day to come forward.

*** If you have any information, please call police at 856-451-0033 or text anonymously to TIP411. ***