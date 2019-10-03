BREAKING:Delaware Health Officials Report First Vaping-Related Death In State
By Matt Petrillo
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news, Vaping


TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — We should learn more today about what New Jersey plans to do about the sudden increase in vaping-related illnesses. Gov. Phil Murphy will announce the recommendations from an electronic smoking device task force that he created last month.

This afternoon’s announcement comes just days after New Jersey’s first vaping-related death was reported in North Jersey.

At least 18 deaths have been tied to vaping nationwide, along with more than 800 illnesses.

Comments