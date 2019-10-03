



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection customs agents in Philadelphia seized nearly $162,000 worth of mislabeled baby formula. The discovery took place over the course of a few months, according to the CBP.

In July, CBP officers discovered a shipment from Germany that consisted of 52 separate orders of 1,560 individual packages of HiPP brand infant formula.

The officers also found that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued alerts for this formula due to misbranded and mislabeled nutrients, causing them to confiscate the formula from the shipment.

Between July and August, three other shipments were found that had the same destination.

All together, these four shipments consisted of 4,356 packages of HiPP brand baby formula which has been valued at $162,239.

CBP is warning people about making purchases online from overseas vendors and suggest assuring that the products comply with both state and federal laws.

“Consumers should be very careful when contemplating the purchase of items such as these over the internet from an international source, as they may not get what they expect, which is a product that complies with existing U.S. health and safety laws and regulations,” said Casey Durst, director of field operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.