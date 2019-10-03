PHILADELPHIA (CBS 3)- The Week 5 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets is not exactly expected to be a close one.

Oddsmakers view the Birds as a hair under two-touchdown favorites (-13.5), and it is fairly easy to see why. The Eagles are coming off of an impressive win over the Green Bay Packers last Thursday night. While the Jets are coming off their bye week 0-3 and, as of this writing, are still likely to be missing their starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who has been out since contracting mononucleosis prior to Week 2.

In addition to missing Darnold, the Jets are without linebacker C.J. Mosley and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, both of whom were expected to play key roles this season. The Eagles have had their fair share of injuries as well, particularly in the secondary, where they are down to just three healthy corners.

However, the Eagles have had time since playing last Thursday to get some of their offensive players back to near full strength. Alshon Jeffery and Dallas Goeddert played last Thursday, after missing time with calf injuries. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who has been out since Week 2 with an abdominal injury, is still unlikely to pla,y but Jeffery and Goeddert should be healthier after a few extra days between games.

There are plenty of signs both statistically that point to a potential Eagles win, and CBS 3 sports anchor Don Bell has one more historical trend pointing the Birds’ way.

“I have been told never to say never, but when you’re talking about the Jets, it is really appropriate. I say that because they are 0-10 all-time against the Eagles,” said Bell. “That is hard to believe, since both teams have been around forever. At some point, they are going to beat the Eagles. I just don’t think it is going to happen this week.”

With Darnold still recovering from mono and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian out for the year due to a broken ankle, the Jets are currently slated to start former sixth-round pick Luke Falk. Falk has, understandably, struggled through two games, though he may be able to find success against the Birds banged-up secondary. Still, in the end, Bells sees this matchup as a tough one for either of the Jets QBs, and he agrees with the oddsmakers expecting the Eagles to win big.

“Broadway Joe is not walking through that door. Luke Falk scheduled to start as of this taping and he’s a sixth-round draft choice from 2018 for Tennessee, basically a journeyman this early in his career. We’re not really sure about Sam Darnold, as he has mono and he missed the last two games,” said Bell. “This is a tough spot for both of those quarterbacks to come into Lincoln Financial Field and try to get a win. I like the Eagles big time in this one.”

The Eagles host the Jets this Sunday, October 6th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.