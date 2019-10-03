



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is officially a Certified Autism Center. The park announced they received the certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards on Wednesday.

In order to obtain the certification, the park’s employees had to complete a sensory disorder training course in order to learn safety concerns and protocols and how to better communicate and engage with guests living with sensory needs and their family members.

“We continually strive to be the ‘the place to be for fun’ for all of our guests, and becoming a Certified Autism Center through IBCCES demonstrates our commitment,” Vice President and General Manager of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom Michael Fehnel said.

It's Official. We have received the Certified Autism Center™ designation through @IBCCES! Here's the story >> https://t.co/9bcZhPkIW5 pic.twitter.com/GthzUDNSPA — Dorney Park (@DorneyParkPR) October 2, 2019

In addition to the training certification, the park offers a sensory and quiet room, boarding pass program, quiet outdoor spaces, complimentary sensory packs, sensory-friendly entertainment at PEANUTS Showplace, a Family Care Center and gluten-free food options for guests with varying needs and sensitivities.

Autism Awareness Week is a park-wide program for guests with autism and other sensory disorders. It’s normally held during the month of July and a portion of ticket sales from the week are donated to the Autism Society of America.

“We welcome Dorney Park to our family of certified centers,” IBCCES Board Chairman Myron Pincomb said. “By completing our training and review process, the park staff have elevated their commitment to providing the best possible experience for all guests to meet the growing need for trained and certified entertainment options so all families can make memories together.”

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is located in Allentown.

You can still visit the park for its Halloween attractions, but the waterpark is closed for the season.