



RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A convicted murder who had just been released from prison after serving 24 years is once again behind bars. Police say Donald Flynn carjacked a woman at gunpoint in Ridley Township on Monday.

It happened on the 200 Block of Elmwood Avenue just before 10 p.m. A woman in a black BMW had just pulled into the driveway when she was approached by Flynn.

Surveillance video shows Flynn running up to the car, pulling out a gun and shouting at the woman to get out. Police say the woman panicked and accidentally put the car in reverse. The vehicle hit a wall and came to a stop.

Two women can be seen running out of the vehicle. Flynn then jumps in the car and flees.

While police searched for the vehicle, they received another call about a car on fire on the 100 block of Taylor Avenue.

Investigators spotted Flynn walking along Taylor Avenue. He had burns on his neck, wrists and knuckles. He told officers he was not from the area and was helping a friend. He said a car pulled up next to him and blew up, which allegedly caused his burns.

Witnesses later identified Flynn as the carjacking suspect.

He was arrested and is facing several charges.