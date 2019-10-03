DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) — Delaware public health officials are reporting the state’s first vaping-related death. Officials said Thursday that an individual with a history of exposure to vaping died in August after a lengthy hospitalization.
They refused to release details on the cause of death or the person’s age, gender and county of residence.
“The Division of Public Health is saddened to announce the first death in Delaware associated with this outbreak,” DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family. This death is a harsh reminder that these illnesses are serious and life-threatening. We continue to recommend that individuals consider refraining from vaping or using e-cigarette products. At this time, no vaping is safe.”
Officials said there are four other confirmed cases of vaping-related lung illness in Delaware, and seven additional probable cases. The individuals involved range in age from 15 to 65.
Only one of those 11 cases involves nicotine-only exposure. The others involve THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, or a combination of THC and nicotine.
Earlier this week, New Jersey reported its first vaping-related death in the state.
