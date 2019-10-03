



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man’s childhood was marred by abuse and the tragic loss of his younger sister. The case made headlines throughout the area decades ago.

Now he’s telling his story ahead of an emotional mural dedication to his little sister.

Dante Hailey has a brand new apartment and a new lease on life. It’s small but it’s his. And it’s a far cry from the horrific beginnings of his young life in Fairmount.

“At that time I was being starved, tied up left in the basement, me and my sister for a month at a time,” Hailey said.

It was 1997. Dante was 7 years old and his sister Charnae was just 5. His recollections of the abuse they suffered at the hands of their drug-addicted mother are as vivid as yesterday.

“She would leave us in the basement for months at a time — no food, no nothing,” he said. “It would be like times where there would be an onion there or a banana there but that was rare.”

After trying to survive on little or no food, Charnae starved to death in August of 1997. Dante was left with her lifeless body and a directive from his mother.

“She told nobody to say nothing. She broke the light to the basement and told me to drag her body to the back under a water heater,” Dante said.

Police later found the child’s body and Dante was immediately placed in foster care where a loving family raised him.

His mother was arrested and is now serving a 28- to 56-year prison sentence.

“I still love her. I forgave her for everything that she did. She’s still my mom at the end of the day,” Hailey said.

After turning to the streets and spending some time in jail for robbery and drug dealing, Hailey, who’s about to turn 30, now has a renewed zest for life.

“I’m the sign of hope,” he said.

A vibrant new mural graces the side of a building in Fairmount, honoring the memory of his sister, Charnae. It’s a colorful tribute to replace some of the darkest days of their young lives.

“I’m at a new chapter in my life,” he said. “Everything right now for me is going up and it’s a good thing. This is what I wanted from the start,” Hailey said.

Hailey is sharing his story now, hoping to inspire others that there is life after unimaginable tragedy.

The official dedication for the newly-created mural at 30th and Harper Streets will take place on Oct. 22.