By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Middletown Township News


MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Middletown Township, Delaware County are looking for a man who tried to lure two boys into his SUV. The brothers say they were playing soccer in their backyard Tuesday afternoon when the man asked them to come with him.

The boys got away by running inside.

(credit: CBS3)

Police say the suspect is a 5-foot-10 white man with gray hair and he had a voice that sounded like Goofy from “Mickey Mouse.”

The suspect was driving a black SUV.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000.

