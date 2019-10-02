Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. The shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Judson Street.
Police say when they arrived to the scene, three people were found with gunshot wounds.
Police say a 46-year-old man was shot in the left thigh; a 20 year old was also shot in the left thigh; and a 19 year old was shot in the right buttocks.
All three victims are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made but three semi-automatic weapons have been recovered.
