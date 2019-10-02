  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. The shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Judson Street.

Police say when they arrived to the scene, three people were found with gunshot wounds.

Police say a 46-year-old man was shot in the left thigh; a 20 year old was also shot in the left thigh; and a 19 year old was shot in the right buttocks.

All three victims are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made but three semi-automatic weapons have been recovered.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments