PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you are looking forward to fall foliage, pumpkin patches and sweater weather looks like you’re going to have to wait a little longer. It’s going to feel a lot like summer on Wednesday as parts of the Delaware Valley are expected to see record-smashing heat!
Temperatures in most of the region are expected to be in the 90’s today, with Philadelphia seeing a high of 92 – feeling more like 95. That 92 degrees in Philadelphia would make it a record-breaking temp topping the old record of 87 degrees in 2002.
And Philadelphia isn’t the only one seeing record-breaking temperatures, more than a hundred additional weather records could be broken across the U.S. Areas from New York to North Carolina are flirting with 90-degree temperatures.
So while the calendar might say October, it will feel more like July.
Things are expected to cool down as we head into the weekend.
FORECAST:
TODAY — Mostly Sunny, Very Hot and Humid, Scattered Evening Showers or T-Storms Developing. High 92
TONIGHT — Cloudy with Scattered Shower or Isolated T-Storms. Low 63
TOMORROW — Cloudy, Rainy and Cooler. High 69
FRIDAY — Spotty Morning Shower, Clearing Skies, Cooler and Breezy. High 68
SATURDAY — Sunny and Crisp, Very Fall-Like. High 65
SUNDAY — Partly Cloudy, Seasonable. High 73
You must log in to post a comment.