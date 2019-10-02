



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Parking Authority slid into a woman’s DMs … with porn. A contracted worker sent her a link to an explicit video on Twitter when she asked for help paying a parking ticket.

When you go to pay for a parking violation online in Philadelphia, you need the ticket number. When a local woman lost her original ticket, she tweeted the PPA to get that number and on Tuesday, she received that and more.

After misplacing a parking ticket, Audrey Zee Whitesides decided to direct message the Philadelphia Parking Authority on Twitter for help in locating her violation number.

“I just checked my DMs and I was like ‘Oh cool here we go. They got back to me.’ Clicked on it and it is not exactly the information I needed,” she said.

In lieu of ticket information, she received a link to a pornographic video. Eyewitness News has blurred the preview photo to that link.

“I just thought it was pretty funny honestly,” Whitesides said.

Casually following the link arrived her at the information she actually wanted. The PPA provided her lost ticket number.

Whitesides coolly responded back “Thank you but I will not be clicking on that Pornhub link. Hope that’s OK.”

By 5 p.m., a formal apology was sent via a direct message.

Eyewitness News reached out to the PPA about the matter and were provided this response:

“Inappropriate and unapproved content was sent to a customer through the Authority’s Twitter account by a contracted vendor. The vendor takes full responsibility for the actions of its employee, who was working from home at the time. We regret this inappropriate and unapproved content was sent.”

Random porn aside, Whitesides says she was actually quite impressed at how quickly the PPA vendor got her the ticket information she needed.

“Really I just hope that the person didn’t get in trouble. I assume it was an accident. I certainly would not do that at work but I get it. Work can suck, whatever gets you through the day,” Whitesides said.

According to the PPA, that vendor assured them that steps have been taken to be sure something like this will not happen again.

Whitesides says that as far as she knows, she still owes the Parking Authority $26.