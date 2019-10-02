MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A missing endangered teen from Delaware County has been found safe in Philadelphia. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says 15-year-old Riley Harkins, of Media, was found on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Riley Harkins, endangered 15-year-old from Media, is SAFE after she was found earlier Wednesday at an undisclosed location in Philadelphia Police’ 39th district. Sources tell me she had been lured to a location there. 1/2 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Vogz41qLI2
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 2, 2019
MORE: The investigation is in its preliminary phase, but I’m told there will be arrests in connection to Riley being held against her will, among other things. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/kHsCG1bimh
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 2, 2019
Riley was found at an undisclosed location in Philadelphia Police’s 39th District, which covers parts of Nicetown-Tioga and East Falls.
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says Riley told authorities she was lured.
Prosecutors say there will be arrests.
Police say Riley left Media with a 15-year-old friend on Sept. 20.
The investigation showed Riley and her friend took a train into Philadelphia and eventually met up with at least two other people who were older.
Riley’s friend surfaced a couple of days after leaving Media, but there was no sign of Riley.
The friend told police that the two had been taken to a home in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia. Police sources believes Riley was possibly being held against her will.
