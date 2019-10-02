Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident in the city’s Holmesburg section. Chopper 3 was over Rhawn Street and State Road where police say a 63-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the accident was caught on private surveillance cameras.
The driver of the pickup, a 70-year-old man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.
