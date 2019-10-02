



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Part of Fairmount Park will be glowing with jack-o’-lanterns for the third consecutive year. Jack’s Pumpkin Glow, formerly known as The Glow, opens Friday in Philadelphia’s West Fairmount Park.

The Halloween trail is lit up by thousands of hand-carved pumpkins – with many highlighting the City of Brotherly Love.

There will also be pumpkin look-a-likes that feature celebrities, superheroes, and princesses.

Lindsay LoForte is a pumpkin-carving specialist using her skills to help design the displays.

“This is a pumpkin show that is really family-friendly. It takes sort of the spooky out of Halloween so that any kid can enjoy it. But it is still fun for all ages because it becomes a really fun art installation of all hand-carved pumpkins. I design mostly everything, I’m setting everything up in Fairmount Park now. It’s full of lights and full of color and music. It just really becomes a Halloween destination for the family,” LoForte said.

She will be available at Jack’s Pumpkin Glow throughout October providing tips on how to carve the perfect jack-o’-lantern.

Jack’s Pumpkin Glow will be open Friday through Sunday starting Oct. 5 and ending Nov. 3.

Tickets cost $16.99 for children and $22.99 for adults.

Watch the video above for Pat Gallen’s full interview with Lindsay LoForte.