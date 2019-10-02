  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Pat Gallen
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Race Street Pier


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A spooky, glowing ship will be docked under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge this month. The incredible 90-foot hologram in the shape of a ship will only be visible for a limited time.

Ghost Ship will be docked at the Race Street Pier — just in time for Halloween.

“Ghost Ship is a free public art installation. It’s going to be rising underneath the Benjamin Franklin Bridge starting this Friday and it will be continuing all month,” Creative Director at the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation Emma Fried-Cassorla said. “Every time you come see Ghost Ship it’s going to look a little bit different.”

Credit: CBS3

Ghost Ship will be visible Wednesday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Friday, Oct. 4 and ending Nov. 3.

There will also be a pop-up beer garden at the location.

Watch the video above for a full interview with the artists who created the Ghost Ship. 

 

Comments