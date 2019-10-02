PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A spooky, glowing ship will be docked under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge this month. The incredible 90-foot hologram in the shape of a ship will only be visible for a limited time.
Ghost Ship will be docked at the Race Street Pier — just in time for Halloween.
“Ghost Ship is a free public art installation. It’s going to be rising underneath the Benjamin Franklin Bridge starting this Friday and it will be continuing all month,” Creative Director at the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation Emma Fried-Cassorla said. “Every time you come see Ghost Ship it’s going to look a little bit different.”
Ghost Ship will be visible Wednesday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting Friday, Oct. 4 and ending Nov. 3.
There will also be a pop-up beer garden at the location.
Watch the video above for a full interview with the artists who created the Ghost Ship.
