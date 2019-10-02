HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Haverford Township are attempting to identify a suspicious man who asked a teen boy to get into his vehicle. Police say the incident happened on Sept. 16 on the corner of Friendship Road and Pilgrim Lane around 8 p.m.

Police say a 14-year-old boy told officers he was approached by a dark-colored minivan with a white pin stripe.

The boy told police the driver said, “What’s up? Hop in.”

The driver then left the area when the boy’s father began walking towards the vehicle.

Police say the man appears to be Hispanic and was wearing aviator-type sunglasses.

Police say this is not related to the incident that occurred near Cardinal Foley School on Sept. 26.

Authorities are only attempting to identify the man and there are currently no charges pending.

If you have any information about this incident, call police at 610-856-1298.