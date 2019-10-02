



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’ve found Gritty’s biggest fan. Jack, a 3-year-old cancer patient at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, wrote an adorable letter to the Flyers mascot ahead of his birthday.

Jack’s uncle, Ryan Callahan, shared the letter on Instagram over the weekend.

“I am your biggest fan in the world and I love you,” Jack wrote to Gritty.

Jack, who is from Charlottesville, Virginia, is at CHOP while he receives cancer treatment.

Jack writes that he wants to be Gritty for Halloween and even wants a Gritty-themed cake for his birthday on Oct. 30.

In the Instagram post, Callahan writes that “we kind of sort of really need a Gritty appearance at the oncology floor at CHOP between now and Halloween” so Gritty can meet his biggest fan.

The Flyers are currently in Prague, where they will open their season vs. the Blackhawks on Friday. The team then returns to Philly for their home opener next Wednesday vs. the Devils before heading to Western Canada.

In a follow-up post, Callahan thanked everyone for their support and well wishes.

“Jack’s world has been flipped upside down in inexplicable ways because of cancer. But one thing the last 8 months has reminded us is the generosity and goodness that lives in nearly all people,” he wrote.

CBS3 reached out to Callahan, but did not immediately hear back.

In Jack’s letter to Gritty, he asks “Where are you from? What food to you like to eat?”

Hopefully one day soon, Jack will be able to ask Gritty those questions himself.