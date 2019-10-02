PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was mic’d up during Thursday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers — and the Birds just released the tape. The video highlighted his leadership on the team.

Wentz was caught joking with tight end Zach Ertz about how he felt like he was back in high school playing in a “Friday Night Lights” game.

He was heard pumping up his rookie running back Miles Sanders prior to the game.

“You feel it? You’re about to go off, you feel it? Be you. That’s all you got to do is be you,” Wentz said.

The video is about five minutes long and Wentz made sure to let his teammates know what a great job they were doing.

“Great job, great job, great flipping job,” Wentz is heard saying as his teammates came off the field.

Did we mention the number of times he was heard saying “Let’s Gooo”? Just know it was a lot.

The Birds are hosting the winless New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Catch Sunday’s game on CBS3 starting with the Chevy Sunday Kickoff at 11:30 a.m.