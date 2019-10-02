  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not the worst, just the most miserable. The Business Insider identified the 50 most miserable cities in the United States using census data from 1,000 cities.

The list took into consideration population change, the percentage of people working, median household incomes, the percentage of people without healthcare, median commute times, and the number of people living in poverty.

Gary, Indiana was dubbed the most miserable city, according to the data. And California was named the most miserable state with 10 cities in the top 50.

Haddonfield English Teacher Kimberly Dickstein Named New Jersey Teacher Of The Year

New Jersey was ranked the second-most miserable state with nine cities in the top 50. They were:

  • Plainfield (30th overall)
  • West New York (29)
  • Paterson (19)
  • Trenton (17)
  • Union City (15)
  • New Brunswick (11)
  • Camden (8)
  • Newark (5)
  • Passaic (4)

Reading (38) was the only one city in Pennsylvania that made the top 50.

To see the full list, click here.

