PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Pennsylvania staples are teaming up to create a product to satisfy both beer and chocolate lovers. Yuengling announced Tuesday that they are partnering with Hershey to create a limited-edition chocolate porter beer.
Yuengling + Hershey's.
No, we're not kidding. pic.twitter.com/pbWxBuV94z
— Yuengling Brewery (@Yuengling_Beer) October 1, 2019
Yuengling says the 4.7% ABV beer is a fresh take on the brewery’s 200-year-old Dark Brewed Porter and features smooth chocolate tones.
According to the company’s website, the chocolate porter will be available now until February.
