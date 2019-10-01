  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Pennsylvania staples are teaming up to create a product to satisfy both beer and chocolate lovers. Yuengling announced Tuesday that they are partnering with Hershey to create a limited-edition chocolate porter beer.

Yuengling says the 4.7% ABV beer is a fresh take on the brewery’s 200-year-old Dark Brewed Porter and features smooth chocolate tones.

According to the company’s website, the chocolate porter will be available now until February.

