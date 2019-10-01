PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old was critically injured in a shooting that happened across the street from two West Philadelphia schools, police say. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on the 5900 block of Baltimore Avenue, across the street from KIPP West Philadelphia Charter School and Motivation High School.
Police say a 19-year-old man was shot one time in the lower back.
Shooting investigation right across the street from KIPP West Philadelphia Charter School and Motivation High School at 59th and Baltimore Ave pic.twitter.com/3EAOkdJoRf
— Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) October 1, 2019
A backpack was stolen during the shooting.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.