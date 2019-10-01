  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old was critically injured in a shooting that happened across the street from two West Philadelphia schools, police say. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on the 5900 block of Baltimore Avenue, across the street from KIPP West Philadelphia Charter School and Motivation High School.

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot one time in the lower back.

A backpack was stolen during the shooting.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

Comments