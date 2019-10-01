Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you thinking about going back to school to get your MBA? Well, one of the country’s top three MBA programs is right here in Philadelphia, according to a new report.
WalletHub ranked the University of Pennsylvania’s MBA program as the third best in the country.
The report, 2019’s Best MBA Programs, studied nearly 100 programs at colleges and universities across the country using 10 key factors. Those factors included average base salary, tuition, gender diversity, professor ratings and average GMAT score.
The University of Pennsylvania tied with Massachusetts Institute of Technology for the third highest average base salary, ranked No. 2 for the highest total tuition and fees, and tied for first in highest average GMAT score.
Penn State was ranked No. 37 and the University of Pittsburgh wasn’t far behind at No. 44.
Philadelphia’s Drexel University was ranked No. 75 and also had the third lowest GPA score.
Rutgers University in New Jersey also landed on the list coming in at No. 63.
The top two schools were Stanford University, in California, and Harvard University, in Massachusetts.
You must log in to post a comment.