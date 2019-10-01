Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia high school student is in custody for allegedly making a school threat on social media. Police say a threat against Lincoln High School was discovered on Instagram.
Police believe the threat was a hoax.
The student was identified and taken into custody.
No further information has been released.
