PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia high school student is in custody for allegedly making a school threat on social media. Police say a threat against Lincoln High School was discovered on Instagram.

Police believe the threat was a hoax.

The student was identified and taken into custody.

No further information has been released.

