PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is announcing the city’s progress on its Vision Zero Action Plan to eliminate traffic-related deaths and injuries. Kenney is also signing the Federal Highway Administration Mayors’ Statement on Safe Walking and Bicycling for Youth in advance of Walk To School Day on Oct. 2.
Kenney signed an executive order in November 2016 to create the Vision Zero Task Force.
The Vision Zero plan is a strategy to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries, while increasing safety.
The city is committed to reducing traffic-related deaths to zero by 2030.
