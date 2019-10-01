



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents who want to use air travel have exactly a year to bring their identification cards into compliance with Real ID laws. Delaware is already compliant with the Real ID Act.

The federal Transportation Security Administration says upgraded Real IDs will be required starting on Oct. 1, 2020.

The federal government says the Real ID Act was designed to establish “minimum security standards for license issuance and production.”

Congress mandated the Real IDs back in 2005 based on a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission that set national security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses.

FOR PENNSYLVANIA RESIDENTS

Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify these documents:

Proof of Identity: Original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. Passport;

Proof of Social Security Number: Social security card, in current legal name;

Two Proofs of Current, Physical PA Address: Current, unexpired PA driver’s license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address; and

Proof of all Legal Name Changes (if applicable): Certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name, or amended birth certificate issued by the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics

Customers who choose to get a Real ID will pay a one-time fee of $30, plus a renewal fee (current renewal fee is $30.50 for a four-year non-commercial driver’s license, $31.50 for a photo ID).

Of the 12 PennDOT centers, seven are existing driver’s license centers upgraded to allow for over-the-counter issuance of REAL ID (Williamsport, Wilkes-Barre, Rockview in Centre County, Erie, Altoona, Norristown and South 70th Street in Philadelphia). In addition to these upgraded sites PennDOT added five new locations, which are open for business:

1025 Washington Pike, Rt. 50, Bridgeville;

​143 S. Gulph Road, King of Prussia;

​1101 MacArthur Road, Allentown;

429 North Enola Road, Enola; and

2090 Lincoln Highway East., Lancaster.

How To Get A Real ID

Order Real ID Online

Pre-verified customers may apply online and receive their REAL IDs in the mail within 15 business days.

Get Real ID In-Person

Visit any PennDOT REAL ID center to have your documents verified and imaged and receive your Real ID at the time of service.

Visit any PennDOT Driver License Center to have your documents verified and imaged, and receive your Real ID within 15 business days.

Click here for more information about getting a Pennsylvania Real ID.

FOR NEW JERSEY RESIDENTS

You are not required to get a Real ID, however, starting Oct. 1, 2020, if you typically use your driver license or non-driver ID (instead of a passport or other form of ID) to fly within the U.S. you probably want a Real ID. Otherwise you will need to use a valid U.S. passport or another federally approved form of identification. The Standard New Jersey driver license can still be used for driving.

To get your first Real ID driver license or non-driver ID, you will need to get an appointment at a New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission agency. Click here to set up an appointment.

Residents need to bring two proofs of residential address, one proof of Social Security number and six points of ID. Click here to see what you need to bring.

There will be an $11 fee associated with changing your standard driver license or non-license ID to a Real ID if it’s not done at renewal.

Click here for more information about getting a New Jersey Real ID.

