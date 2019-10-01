GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are on the hunt for a man wanted for an attempted luring of a teenager in Galloway Township. The incident happened on the 200 block of East Great Creek Road around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say a 17-year-old girl was walking home from school when a vehicle pulled up next to her while the driver was honking the horn. The man then unbuckled his seat belt and exited his vehicle, according to police.
The girl ran to a nearby home, where she called her parents. The man then fled the scene in an unknown direction, police say.
‘She’s Just An Innocent Girl’: Mother Of Missing 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez Speaks Out As Search Enters Third Week
Authorities describe the suspect as an African American man in his late 20s or early 30s, with scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt with writing on it. He did not have any conversation with the girl, police say.
The girl described the vehicle as an older, tan minivan with tinted rear windows.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Galloway Township police at 609-652-3705.
You must log in to post a comment.