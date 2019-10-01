TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey health officials have announced the state’s first death associated with vaping. Officials say an adult woman from North Jersey has died.
Health officials say the total number of confirmed and probable cases of lung diseases related to vaping in the state has risen to 14. Of the 14 cases, 12 are confirmed and one of the probable cases is the woman’s death.
“The New Jersey Department of Health is saddened to announce a death associated with this outbreak. This death underscores the potential dangers associated with vaping,” said Department of Health Acting Commissioner Judith Persichilli, who chairs the Governor’s Electronic Smoking Device Task Force.
The Department of Health says there are now more than 800 confirmed and probable cases of vaping-related severe lung illnesses across the United States. The death toll is estimated at 13 people in 11 states, officials say.
Last month, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the formation of a vaping task force to give recommendations on possible vaping restrictions.
“As of this moment there is no safe vape. The only safe alternative to smoking is no smoking, period. Full stop,” Murphy said.
