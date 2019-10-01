Driver Involved In School Bus Collision In Delaware Has Died

Comments
BEAR, Del. (CBS) – The driver of a pickup truck involved in a school bus collision in New Castle County last week has died. The accident happened last Monday on School Bell Road and Pulaski Highway in Bear.
Police say the 42-year-old man died at the hospital.
His name has not been released.
No students were on board the bus at the time.
