BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A man was killed in an industrial accident in Bensalem when he was struck by a steamroller. Bensalem police say the incident happened inside a garage bay at 2975 Galloway Rd., around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, the 37-year-old man was working on an asphalt milling machine when he was hit by a steamroller that was being operated by another employee.
The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he died.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Police say, at this time, the accident does not appear to be criminal in nature.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident.
