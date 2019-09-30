WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey teen visited Las Vegas to fulfill his wish. Eyewitness News first told you about Riley Carty last week.
The 15-year-old boy, who is from West Deptford, got a trip to Vegas to meet with the police force there.
Riley, who just completed a surgery to help ease the symptoms of epilepsy, really admired the efforts of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police during the mass shooting there in 2017.
On Monday, Riley became a police officer for the day and got to check out the motorcycles, a helicopter and even met the K-9 officers.
“After everything he’s been through, to see him out here with his brothers and sisters and them embracing him and him just living out his dream, it’s just overcoming,” Riley’s mother, Jenn Carty, said.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation made the trip possible.
