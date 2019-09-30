  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was reportedly diagnosed with a neck sprain and will likely miss a few games. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Maddox is considered week-to-week.

Maddox took a vicious helmet-to-helmet from his own teammate Andrew Sendejo late in the fourth quarter in last Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Maddox was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion and neck injury.

Maddox let fans know he was OK via Twitter on Friday morning.

“Everything is going well. Appreciate the prayers and get well wishes. God is good,” Maddox tweeted.

On Monday, the Eagles signed D.J. White to the practice squad.

The Eagles face the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

