PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was reportedly diagnosed with a neck sprain and will likely miss a few games. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Maddox is considered week-to-week.

#Eagles CB Avonte Maddox was diagnosed with a neck sprain, source said. He’s considered week-to-week, so he likely misses a few games. This stemmed from the friendly fire hit on Thursday night against the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2019

Maddox took a vicious helmet-to-helmet from his own teammate Andrew Sendejo late in the fourth quarter in last Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Andrew Sendejo lit up his own teammate, Avonte Maddox! Listen to the hit! SHEESH! pic.twitter.com/suv5qrat9q — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) September 27, 2019

Maddox was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion and neck injury.

Maddox let fans know he was OK via Twitter on Friday morning.

Everything is going well. Appreciate the prayers and get well wishes. God is good. 🙏🏽 — Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) September 27, 2019

“Everything is going well. Appreciate the prayers and get well wishes. God is good,” Maddox tweeted.

Roster Move: #Eagles have signed CB D.J. White to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/apfZ3HUQr8 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 30, 2019

On Monday, the Eagles signed D.J. White to the practice squad.

The Eagles face the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.