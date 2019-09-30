Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a suspect after police say she stole money from a day care in Ogontz. This all unfolded on Sept. 19 on the 5700 block of N. Broad Street.
Police say an unknown woman entered the day care and began asking questions about the services they offered.
At some point, she made her way to an office and stole around $650 from a manila envelope inside of a drawer.
The offender is being described as an African American woman around 40 years of age, wearing a dark blue jean coat, gray tights and white sneakers with pink colored objects on the side.
If you have any information on this incident, contact police at 215-686-8477.
