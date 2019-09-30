



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer has been fired after being charged with sex assault. Novice Sloan remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

Police say Sloan gave some sort of toxicant to a 21-year-old female victim and filmed sexual acts without her consent.

They say this happened on Aug. 8 at his home on the 600 block of East Comly Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

.@PhillyPolice release mug shot of one of their own, Officer Novice Sloan, 28-years-old, arrested and charged w/ sexual assault, indecent assault for allegedly giving 21y/o woman intoxicant and filming sexual assault, Philadelphia Police say@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Ai7gRkNinV — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) September 30, 2019

Investigators say he videotaped portions of the assault and after.

“Anytime a police officer is accused of anything, it causes damage to the department, it causes damage to our community relations, and it causes damage to the reputation of the good police officers who work in the city as well,” acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

Sloan worked out of the 17th District in South Philadelphia and joined the department in June 2018. Temple police confirmed Sloan was also a former officer at their department.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office charged him with sexual assault, indecent assault and simple assault.

“These are incredibly serious charges against a person entrusted to protect the public, and as with all sexual assault cases my office will investigate this matter deliberately and thoroughly,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

He was arrested on Friday and arraigned at the Criminal Justice Center on Saturday.

Philadelphia police believe there may be more victims.

“The investigation also uncovered other videos that were in his possession, in one form or another, that depicted some sort of sexual activity with other women,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said. “We’re asking if anyone has encountered him if they may have been a victim of something that they were not aware of, even if it’s just having been taped and they weren’t aware of it, or something happened that was videoed or wasn’t videoed that they were not aware of, we certainly are reaching out and want everyone to be alerted to this.”

Sloan is due back in court on Oct. 17 for his preliminary hearing.