PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have bolstered their special teams by acquiring linebacker Duke Riley from the Atlanta Falcons for safety Johnathan Cyprien. The teams also swapped 2020 draft picks.
The Eagles acquired a sixth-round pick from the Falcons and sent a seventh-rounder to Atlanta.
The 25-year-old Riley, a third-round pick from LSU in 2017, was a backup in the Falcons’ first four games this season.
Roster Move: #Eagles have acquired LB Duke Riley and a 2020 6th-round pick from Atlanta in exchange for S Johnathan Cyprien and a 2020 7th-round pick. pic.twitter.com/EWvqyRNSwR
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 30, 2019
Riley started a combined 16 games in his first two seasons.
The trade comes one week after the Falcons lost strong safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon.
The 29-year-old Cyprien had only one tackle for the Eagles this season. He started a combined 70 games in his first five NFL seasons, including four with Jacksonville.
Cyprien started 10 games for Tennessee in 2017 and missed the 2018 season with a knee injury.
