By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Newark News


NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A suspect is behind bars while two others are on the loose in connection to a rash of vehicle thefts in Newark. Police say the thieves have struck several times over the past 10 days.

A credit card left behind in one of the stolen vehicles was used at the Christiana Mall.

The alleged suspects were captured on surveillance camera.

Credit: CBS3

Police were able to identify one of the suspects as Derrick Sudler. He was arrested in Maryland over the weekend.

If you know the whereabouts of the other two suspects, you’re asked to call police.

